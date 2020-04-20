Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $409,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $401.51 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

