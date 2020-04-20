Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $528,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $81.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.15.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

