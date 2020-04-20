Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $853,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after acquiring an additional 151,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,411,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,945,000 after acquiring an additional 351,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $331.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.62 and a 200-day moving average of $309.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

