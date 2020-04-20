Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $890,000 Holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF alerts:

EMTL stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $52.27.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.