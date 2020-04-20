Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 898.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 528,161 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 407,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 357,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 261,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.