Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $263.61 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.