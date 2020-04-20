Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $186.10 on Monday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.54.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.