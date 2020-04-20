Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $54.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

