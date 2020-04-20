Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Citigroup reduced their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.59.

Shares of GPN opened at $154.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average is $174.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.