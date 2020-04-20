Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 14,433 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 224.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Raytheon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 51,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,637,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 27,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $116.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra lifted their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.36.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

