Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.