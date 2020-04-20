Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,205,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,179,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 128,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $152.52 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.98.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

