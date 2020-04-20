Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $106.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

