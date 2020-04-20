Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000.

VTV opened at $98.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

