Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,112 shares of company stock worth $7,236,150 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $193.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.56. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

