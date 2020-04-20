Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 14,777 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,713,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,193,000 after buying an additional 535,888 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 350,017 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

CWI stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.