Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $149.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.