Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 489 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.82.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.69 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

