Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $112.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.62. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.