Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 5,149 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.98.

NYSE:USB opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

