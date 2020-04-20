Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 6,315 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,114,000 after purchasing an additional 552,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Quanta Services from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

