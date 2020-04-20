Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 65,063 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,063 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

