Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 720 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $137.55 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

