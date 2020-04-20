Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $59.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

