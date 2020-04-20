Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after buying an additional 260,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $928,038,000 after buying an additional 553,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $742,950,000 after buying an additional 156,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $97.10 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Nomura increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.