Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,565 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ball by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ball by 10.6% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 36,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

NYSE BLL opened at $70.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

