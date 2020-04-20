Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 24,870 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 198.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC set a $86.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

TMUS stock opened at $90.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

