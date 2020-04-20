Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,550 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,461,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $79.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.