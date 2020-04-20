Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,300 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,390,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $126,581,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,732,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $758,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $326.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $340.80. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total transaction of $3,325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at $24,498,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

