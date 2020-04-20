Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,536,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 790,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 89,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

