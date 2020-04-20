Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Msci by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,687,000 after buying an additional 204,958 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,529,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,550,000 after buying an additional 49,118 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,460,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter worth about $215,726,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.56.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $317.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.99. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $206.82 and a twelve month high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.