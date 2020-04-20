Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $124.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.81.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

