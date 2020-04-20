Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $124.85 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.35.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

