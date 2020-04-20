Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 18,439 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,131,556. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

NYSE:EXR opened at $93.10 on Monday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

