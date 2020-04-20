Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,095 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

