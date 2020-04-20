Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 67,913 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,913 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after acquiring an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at $320,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. BTIG Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

NYSE:DRE opened at $34.92 on Monday. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

