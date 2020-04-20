Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,050 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in State Street by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in State Street by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in State Street by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in State Street by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 49,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $58.49 on Monday. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

