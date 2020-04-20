Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 329.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH opened at $118.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average of $136.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

