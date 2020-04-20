Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 130.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,523 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 50.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Verisign by 118.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Verisign by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 133,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,021,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verisign by 6.6% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $209.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.66. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

