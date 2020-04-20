Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $206,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,932.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,867.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1,184.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,353.52.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

