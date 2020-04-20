Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,480 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,200,000 after acquiring an additional 181,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $536,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,202,000 after acquiring an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,724,000 after acquiring an additional 98,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,447,000 after acquiring an additional 279,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $56.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

