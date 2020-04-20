Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of IDEX worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $152.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $178.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.82 and its 200 day moving average is $158.89.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

