Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $202.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $260.40. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

