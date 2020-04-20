Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,339 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Boston Properties by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $95.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

