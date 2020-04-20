Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.35 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Shares of D opened at $81.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

