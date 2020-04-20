Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $84.17 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

