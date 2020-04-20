Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dover worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,316,000 after acquiring an additional 94,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,640 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Dover by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after acquiring an additional 260,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,158,000 after acquiring an additional 86,604 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $88.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,522 shares of company stock worth $662,751. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

