Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $7.30 Million Investment in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 88,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Trane from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Trane stock opened at $89.91 on Monday. Trane has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

