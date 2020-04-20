Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $62.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.38. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

