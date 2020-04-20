Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,809 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $480,386,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,439,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,021,976,000 after buying an additional 333,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,108,271,000 after buying an additional 306,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after buying an additional 269,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.82.

ADSK stock opened at $180.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

